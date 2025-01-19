First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s Why

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.98 and last traded at $37.78. Approximately 8,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 29,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.6439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FKU Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 3.01% of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

