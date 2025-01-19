First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s Why

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKUGet Free Report) was up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.98 and last traded at $37.78. Approximately 8,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 29,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.6439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKUFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 3.01% of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

