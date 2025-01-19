Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $4,709,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $97,254,000. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 15,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This trade represents a 47.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,821 shares of company stock worth $18,581,095. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.2 %

FI stock opened at $208.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.76. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.93 and a 12 month high of $223.23.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

