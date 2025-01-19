Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Short Interest Up 19.9% in December

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,900 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 286,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 535,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.
FBRX traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $15.60. 30,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,121. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.13.
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
