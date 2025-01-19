Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.00 and traded as high as $36.10. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 600 shares.
Frederick County Bancorp (MD) Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $57.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00.
About Frederick County Bancorp (MD)
Frederick County Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits.
