Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Trading Up 2.2% – Should You Buy?

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.62 and last traded at $12.49. 19,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 26,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Fuji Electric Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78.

About Fuji Electric

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Electronics Energy, Power Electronics Industry, Semiconductor, Power Generation, Food and Beverages Distribution, Others segments. The company also offers drivers and inverters including AC drivers, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; power supply products, which includes uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; sensors and measurements, such as instrumentation and radiation monitoring systems; and factory automation systems.

