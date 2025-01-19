Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC) Short Interest Down 10.2% in December

Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,900 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the December 15th total of 233,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,591,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Arena Stock Performance

Shares of Global Arena stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. Global Arena has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting members in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform.

