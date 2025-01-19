Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the December 15th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLOU. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $954,000.

NASDAQ:CLOU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.29. 76,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,832. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.91 million, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

