GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and traded as low as $50.81. GN Store Nord A/S shares last traded at $51.40, with a volume of 842 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GN Store Nord A/S to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.
GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance
GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GN Store Nord A/S will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile
GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.
