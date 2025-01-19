GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GoodRx

GoodRx Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:GDRX traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,958. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.33, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth $33,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.