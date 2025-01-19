Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Short Interest Down 9.5% in December

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 115.0 days.

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other major urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

