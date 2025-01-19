Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Short Interest Down 9.5% in December

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 115.0 days.
Grand City Properties Stock Performance
Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $14.00.
Grand City Properties Company Profile
