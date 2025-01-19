Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the December 15th total of 154,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.42. 22,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,381. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $68.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Insider Activity

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $139,352.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,112 shares in the company, valued at $13,249,662.72. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,009 over the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 48.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 33.1% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

