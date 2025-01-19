H.B. Fuller Company Announces Operating Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024On January 15, 2025, H.B. Fuller Company revealed its operating results for the fourth quarter as well as the entire fiscal year that concluded on November 30, 202

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read H.B. Fuller’s 8K filing here.
About H.B. Fuller
H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.
