Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires 194 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter worth $109,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, President Libor Michalek sold 6,629 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $477,818.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 160,601 shares in the company, valued at $11,576,120.08. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $5,551,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,323,478 shares of company stock valued at $86,285,371 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Affirm from $57.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Affirm from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

