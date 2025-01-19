Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 307.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 4,028,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,272,000 after buying an additional 3,047,202 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,307 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14,376.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,619,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,188 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 339.6% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,755,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 746.9% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,516,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,605 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG opened at $28.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

