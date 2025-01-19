Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Purchases 258 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,303.38. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $58.12 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

