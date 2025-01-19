Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Purchases 371 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Virtu Financial makes up about 1.4% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 149.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 42.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 129.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

