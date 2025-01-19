Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Sells 1,589 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEW. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 991,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,784,000 after buying an additional 410,137 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 273,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45,927 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,195,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 873,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BATS GSEW opened at $79.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.82. The company has a market cap of $773.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.