Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI) Trading Up 3.7% – What’s Next?

Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $121.99 and last traded at $118.71. Approximately 2,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.49.

Hashdex Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.06.

Insider Activity at Hashdex Bitcoin ETF

In related news, insider Michael Jeremy Venuto sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $53,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Hashdex Bitcoin ETF

The Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (DEFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund tracks an index that provides the average of the closing settlement prices for the front month bitcoin futures contracts listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME).

