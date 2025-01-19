HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $12,548,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $822,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $198.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.03. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total value of $239,556.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,313 shares in the company, valued at $101,515,251.44. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,299.80. The trade was a 48.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,030 shares of company stock valued at $5,928,202 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

