HB Wealth Management LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,920,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total transaction of $15,856,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,664.22. This trade represents a 97.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.64, for a total transaction of $5,063,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,304,518.24. The trade was a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $604.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $646.09 and its 200 day moving average is $637.06. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $557.29 and a 12-month high of $714.78. The stock has a market cap of $169.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.53.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

