HB Wealth Management LLC Has $5.69 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 228.4% during the second quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $266.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $212.81 and a 52-week high of $275.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

