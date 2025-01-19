HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,647 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 66,909.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $713,703,000 after buying an additional 1,376,333 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $663,745,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after purchasing an additional 787,356 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $519,646,000 after purchasing an additional 347,536 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,703,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,763 shares of company stock worth $893,665. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $429.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $476.55 and its 200-day moving average is $512.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $403.75 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.