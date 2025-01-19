Head-To-Head Comparison: Himalaya Shipping (HSHP) versus Its Peers

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) is one of 57 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Himalaya Shipping to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares Himalaya Shipping and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Himalaya Shipping
|21.93%
|15.72%
|3.14%
|Himalaya Shipping Competitors
|31.98%
|16.27%
|8.33%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Himalaya Shipping and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Himalaya Shipping
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Himalaya Shipping Competitors
|282
|1695
|1879
|97
|2.45
Institutional & Insider Ownership
22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
Himalaya Shipping has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himalaya Shipping’s peers have a beta of 0.76, indicating that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Himalaya Shipping and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Himalaya Shipping
|$36.74 million
|$1.51 million
|N/A
|Himalaya Shipping Competitors
|$663.25 million
|$120.80 million
|6.01
Himalaya Shipping’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Shipping.
Dividends
Himalaya Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.5% and pay out 23.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Summary
Himalaya Shipping peers beat Himalaya Shipping on 12 of the 14 factors compared.
Himalaya Shipping Company Profile
Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.