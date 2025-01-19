Helen Stephens Group LLC Buys 159 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 81,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in Chevron by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

Chevron Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $161.54 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.09. The company has a market cap of $290.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

