HF Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPP. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in WPP by 45.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in WPP in the third quarter worth $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 27.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 378.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WPP in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

WPP Price Performance

Shares of WPP stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.94.

About WPP

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

