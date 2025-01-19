HF Advisory Group LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,973,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,603,000 after buying an additional 249,351 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $23,495,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,428.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 125,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,113 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 597,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,330,000 after purchasing an additional 80,162 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,349,000.

ESGU opened at $131.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.98. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $104.14 and a 1-year high of $134.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

