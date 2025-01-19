HF Advisory Group LLC Purchases 103 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOE opened at $166.27 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $140.12 and a 52 week high of $176.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

