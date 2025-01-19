HF Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $74.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.95 and a 52-week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

