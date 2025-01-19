HF Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 65,512 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,741 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 93,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,702,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,255,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.71.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $192.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $155.46 and a 52-week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

