Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,464 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2,173.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 22.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $27.80 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $68,932.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,821.32. This represents a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $54,171.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,694.60. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,080,208 shares of company stock valued at $29,106,823 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

