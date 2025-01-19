HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
HMS Networks AB (publ) stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. HMS Networks AB has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $40.85.
