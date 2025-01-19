HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

HMS Networks AB (publ) Price Performance

HMS Networks AB (publ) stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. HMS Networks AB has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

About HMS Networks AB (publ)

HMS Networks AB (publ) engages in the provision of products that enable industrial equipment to communicate and share information worldwide. The company offers Anybus Embedded that offers multi-network connectivity with a single development project; Anybus Gateways, a gateway for connecting devices, machines, systems, or networks; Anybus Wireless that allows to connect machines and devices over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and industrial Ethernet; and Anybus Diagnostics, which offers tools and services to monitor, analyze, and troubleshoot industrial networks.

