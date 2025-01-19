Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.87 ($2.43) and traded as high as GBX 232 ($2.82). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 220.50 ($2.68), with a volume of 1,754,615 shares changing hands.

HOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.43) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 310 ($3.77) to GBX 320 ($3.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 220 ($2.68) to GBX 310 ($3.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,410.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 218.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 199.87.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

