Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 97.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Generac by 391.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,904,937.50. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $5,372,133.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. This trade represents a 17.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,703. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.30.

View Our Latest Report on GNRC

Generac Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GNRC opened at $161.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.76. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $195.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.