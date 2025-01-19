Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 122,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 71,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $108.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $93.36 and a 52-week high of $119.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.42.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

