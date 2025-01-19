Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lowered its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Shell by 5.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,298,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,306,465,000 after buying an additional 3,255,347 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Shell during the second quarter valued at $151,578,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Shell by 188.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,014,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,786,000 after buying an additional 1,967,672 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Shell by 29.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,773,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,870,000 after buying an additional 866,954 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at $37,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Shell Trading Up 0.4 %

Shell stock opened at $66.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82. The company has a market cap of $205.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.55. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.