Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 21,489 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,489 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000.

SPDW opened at $34.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.92 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

