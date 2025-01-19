Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 4,256 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3,623.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,059,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,857,000 after buying an additional 77,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 822.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

