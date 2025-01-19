Howard Financial Services LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.3% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516,210 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,676,000 after purchasing an additional 338,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 202,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after buying an additional 201,597 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.7 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $521.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $515.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.08. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $409.16 and a 52 week high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.