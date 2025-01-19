Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 9,000 Shares of Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lessened its stake in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Star were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Star by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Star by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Star by 15.1% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 386,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Star by 16.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Star by 262.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Star alerts:

Star Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Star stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. Star Holdings has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23.

Star Company Profile

Star ( NASDAQ:STHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 69.55%. The business had revenue of $24.55 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.