HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 33.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $50.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.54. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $51.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

