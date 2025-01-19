Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $471.50.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $437.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $322.27 and a 1-year high of $481.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $442.54 and a 200-day moving average of $417.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 13.33%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total value of $533,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,553.40. This represents a 27.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,687,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 7.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 30.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,202,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,377,000 after purchasing an additional 279,654 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $757,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

