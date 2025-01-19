Hudson’s Bay (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hudson’s Bay Co (OTCMKTS:HBAYF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and traded as high as $8.24. Hudson’s Bay shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 2,900 shares changing hands.
Hudson’s Bay Stock Down 0.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19.
About Hudson’s Bay
Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.
