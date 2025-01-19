Hypha Labs Files Certificate of Amendment to Articles of Incorporation, Expands Authorized Shares

On January 15, 2025, Hypha Labs, Inc. submitted a Form 8-K statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission, declaring a significant change to its corporate structure. The Nevada-based company filed a Certificate of Amendment to its Articles of Incorporation, as detailed in the Definitive Information Statement on Schedule 14C lodged on December 23, 2024.

The Certificate of Amendment outlined two fundamental revisions. Firstly, it increased the authorized shares of common stock from 250,000,000 to 880,000,000. Secondly, the authorized shares of preferred stock were elevated from 10,000,000 to 70,000,000. This amendment officially took effect on January 15, 2025.

In alignment with its reporting obligations, the company also disclosed relevant financial information in Item 9.01 of the filing. This included the submission of a 3.1 exhibit, which encompassed the Certificate of Amendment to Articles of Incorporation, dated January 15, 2025. Additionally, an Interactive Data File in the form of a Cover Page was embedded within the Inline XBRL document and submitted as part of the exhibit list.

The filing was appropriately signed by A. Stone Douglass, who serves as the Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Secretary of Hypha Labs, Inc. The submission met the necessary requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, underscoring the validity and compliance of the reported changes within the organization.

Hypha Labs, Inc, cultivates, produces, and sells psychedelic and functional mushroom in the United States. It has developed technology that quickly cultivates the mycelium root structures of psilocybin mushrooms and other functional mushroom's mycelium into a natural product. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

