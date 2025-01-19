IAM Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 25,567 VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after purchasing an additional 385,244 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 53.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 381,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 132,890 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 238,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 20,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 133,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

