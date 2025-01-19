IAM Advisory LLC Takes $232,000 Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,169,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,633,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KCE opened at $141.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.36. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $97.76 and a 52-week high of $149.66. The firm has a market cap of $282.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

