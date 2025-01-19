iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Down 14.5% in December

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the December 15th total of 251,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iCAD

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iCAD stock. Essex LLC bought a new stake in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 137,963 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Essex LLC owned about 0.52% of iCAD at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company's stock.

Get iCAD alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

iCAD Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 698,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,597. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 million, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.40. iCAD has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.65.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

See Also

