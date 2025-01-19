Imagination Park Entertainment (CNSX:IP) Trading Up 14,314.2% – What’s Next?

Imagination Park Entertainment Inc (CNSX:IP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14,314.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $56.94. Approximately 7,492,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Imagination Park Entertainment Stock Performance
Imagination Park Entertainment Company Profile
Imagination Park Entertainment Inc creates engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality (AR) enterprise platform in Canada. Its products include XenoMark, an AR content activation mobile app that allows to create and deploy AR activations by location and visual markers; XenoPlay, an AR mobile browser app; and XenoCloud, a centralized content management system.
