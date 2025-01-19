Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,870,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 8,800,000 shares. Currently, 19.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 787,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.
Immunome Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IMNM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91. Immunome has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $30.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall bought 66,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $630,183.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,511.22. The trade was a 15.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Tsai acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $198,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,030. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 102,862 shares of company stock worth $978,045 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Immunome from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMNM
About Immunome
Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Immunome
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.