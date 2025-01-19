Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) Shares Up 59.5% – Still a Buy?

Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 59.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. 483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.
Ingenia Communities Group Stock Up 59.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43.
Ingenia Communities Group Company Profile
Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer offering quality residential communities and holiday accommodation. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200. Across Ingenia Lifestyle, Ingenia Gardens, Ingenia Holidays and Ingenia Rental, the Group's $2.3 billion property portfolio includes 107 communities and development sites and is continuing to grow.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ingenia Communities Group
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for Ingenia Communities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenia Communities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.