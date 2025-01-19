Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Sells 5,700 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,700 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total value of $1,521,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,554,708.90. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $295.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.21 and its 200 day moving average is $231.26. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 3.59.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $409,919,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,425,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $609,789,000 after acquiring an additional 314,388 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 214.1% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 322,868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $57,525,000 after purchasing an additional 220,078 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $38,535,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $29,756,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COIN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $245.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.83.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

